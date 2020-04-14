|
Julian Aguayo, Sr., age 71, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Julian was born on June 19, 1948 to his parents, Victor and Apolonia Lopez Aguayo in San Diego, TX. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Victor Aguayo, and son, Antonio Garcia.
Julian is survived by his wife, Olivia Aguayo; mother, Apolonia Lopez Aguayo; four daughters, Rebecca Aguayo, Cynthia Aguayo Garcia, Yvonne Aguayo Castillo, and Yvette Aguayo; two sons, Victor Aguayo and Julian Aguayo, Jr.; four siblings, Jose Luis Aguayo, San Juana Soliz, Graciela Aguayo, and Victoria Garcia; 19 grandchildren, Julie Anne Garcia, Brianna Garcia, Sabrina Garcia, Ciara Garcia, Baldemar Garcia III, Deandra Aguayo, Danielle Aguayo, Julian Aguayo III, Jonathan Aguayo, Jesse Castillo, Jr., Joseph Castillo, Joel Castillo, Aaliyah Escobedo, Mariah Escobedo, Oliviah De Los Santos, Victor Manuel Aguayo, Valerie Aguayo, Destiny Leal, and Orlando Bracamontes; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Mr. Aguayo's family will notify family and friends regarding day and time they may attend services. The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St. with a Holy Rosary to follow. Interment will be held at Roberson Collins Cemetery on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
In an effort to comply with the state and local government guidelines regarding gatherings during this difficult time and to slow the spread of COVID-19; Treviño Funeral Home will allow 10 family members/friends to attend funeral services in our facility.
Written condolences for the family of Julian Aguayo, Sr. may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020