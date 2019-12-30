|
Karen Elizabeth Lopez, age 51, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed into the arms of our Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019, with her family surrounding her.
She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on September 27, 1968 to Elizabeth and Ramiro T. Moreno.
She was a member of St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Agua Dulce, Texas. She was a para-professional teacher in special education with Agua Dulce ISD for 16 years and had previously taught at Mathis ISD for 9 years. Her love for teaching was an extension of the deep love she had for own children and her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth DeLeon Moreno.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Roberto P. Lopez, Sr.; three daughters, Victoria Ashleigh Lopez of Agua Dulce, Texas, Christina Nicole Lopez of San Antonio, Texas, and Gabriella Celeste Lopez of Agua Dulce, Texas; one son, Roberto M. Lopez, Jr. (Lauren C.), of Houston, Texas; her father, Ramiro T. Moreno of Agua Dulce, Texas; one sister, Lisa Jo (Robert) Garza of Robstown, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many cherished friends.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Agua Dulce, Texas. Interment will follow at Roberson-Collins Memorial Cemetery in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020