|
|
Kenneth R. Barr, age 79, passed into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, May 22, 2020.
He was born in Robstown, Texas on January 8, 1941 to Lorene Gossett and Dempsey Barr.
Kenneth treasured the times his family would get together. His greatest legacy is his family and friends knowing the Lord. He was a member of West Main Baptist Church and his relationship with Jesus was most important to him. He especially loved riding his horse, Cadillac, in the mountains in New Mexico. He loved ranching and raising horses and cows, and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He was a lifelong businessman, well known for owning an operating Barr Iron and Metal Company in Alice, Texas.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kenneth Scott Barr, and a grandson, Preston Tipps, and brother-in-law, Larry Ewers.
He is survived by his the love of his life of 61 years, Janette Barr of Alice; three children, Sheila (Tommy) Richter of Sandia, Laurie (Steven) Tipps of Corpus Christi, and Melissa (William) Starns of Alice; nine grandchildren, Kenneth (Amanda) Richter, Skyler (Scott)Wright, Lauren Tipps, Shelley (Eric) Soles, Sidney (Luis) LoSoyo, Macy Richter (Matthew Wright), Brenna Tipps, Caitlyn (Matt) Springer, and Savanah Starns; twelve and a half great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Tersh) Baker of Corpus Christi and Janice Ewers of Corpus Christi; numerous nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends.
Visitation with family receiving friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Ross Dudney officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice.
The family would especially like to thank Claudia, Michelle, and Crystal for their loving, compassionate care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 24 to May 31, 2020