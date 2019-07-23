|
Kenneth Raymond Zuber passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 83.
He was born in Greggton, TX on November 14, 1935 to James Andrew and Clara Mae Zuber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James Darrell Zuber, and his wife, Nancy Zuber.
He is survived by his special friend, Ann Gormley, his daughter and son-in-law Rhonda and Cecil Walker, his daughter and son-in-law, Dee Anna and Joey Piatek, his son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Heidi Zuber, his stepson and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Paula Chitty, stepson and daughter-in-law, Donnie and Barbara Chitty, stepdaughter and son-in-law Karen and Gabe Ramirez; grandchildren Mandee (Jason) Bonugli, Meredith(Kyle) Palmer, Brett Piatek, Joanna Piatek, Zachary Zuber, Jacob Zuber, Kirk Zuber, Lance Zuber, Rishay (Josh) Crow, Seleice (Brett) Boyd, Derik Chitty, Jorday Chitty, Courntey (Carlos) Titsworth, Kevin Kolos, and Kashley Montalvo; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Kenneth grew up in South Texas, graduating from Freer High School in 1955. After high school, he began his career with Humble Oil (Exxon). For five years, he worked offshore drilling, living in Grand Isle, LA where Rhonda and Dee Anna were born. In 1963, he transferred to Freer, TX where Clint was born. In addition to the oil field, he loved working with the Freer Jaycees on the annual Rattle Snake Round Up, working his cows, taking his family on many camping adventures, and attending all his children's' sporting events.
With his wife, Nancy, he loved traveling around the United States, taking numerous cruises (Alaska and Hawaii being his favorites). After he retired from Exxon, they bought a ranch and moved to Seguin, TX. There he raised cattle treating each one as a member of his family.
He has been a long time member and director of Faith Christian Center in Freer and has also regularly attended Northeast Bible Church in Garden Ridge with Ann Gormley.
In memory of Kenneth, please have fun every day, be happy, joke with everyone, and take the trip!
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. the same day with Pastor Joe Corrales of Freer, Texas officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 23 to July 30, 2019