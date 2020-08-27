1/1
Kennith Hobbs
1937 - 2020
Kennith Hobbs passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.

Kennith was born to Otis and Nanny (Hood) Hobbs in Kosse, Texas on June 17, 1937. He retired after working many years as a Drilling Superintendent.

Survivors: Wife: Nita Adams Hobbs of Alice, Tx., 2 sons: Adam Dwain (Debbie) Hobbs of San Antonio, Tx., David Wayne (Rachele) Hobbs of Calallen, Tx., sister: Laneta Tucker of Sand Springs, Tx., 4 grandsons: Jacob Andrew (Cheynne) Hobbs, Kasey Dwain (Kelsey) Hobbs, Kaden Wayne Hobbs, Austin Wyatt Hobbs, granddaughter: Taylor Soliel Metzner, great grandson: Creedence Wheeler Hobbs, great granddaughter: Talallah Drew Hobbs, and Numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from 5 to 7PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Aug 30, 2020 at 2PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Texas.

Pallbearers: Jacob Hobbs, Kasey Hobbs, Kaden Hobbs, Chuck Adams, Chip Adams, Kevin Scherer.

Burial will follow in the Roberson Collins Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberson's Funeral Home
AUG
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Roberson's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-1660
