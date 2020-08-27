Kennith Hobbs passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.



Kennith was born to Otis and Nanny (Hood) Hobbs in Kosse, Texas on June 17, 1937. He retired after working many years as a Drilling Superintendent.



Survivors: Wife: Nita Adams Hobbs of Alice, Tx., 2 sons: Adam Dwain (Debbie) Hobbs of San Antonio, Tx., David Wayne (Rachele) Hobbs of Calallen, Tx., sister: Laneta Tucker of Sand Springs, Tx., 4 grandsons: Jacob Andrew (Cheynne) Hobbs, Kasey Dwain (Kelsey) Hobbs, Kaden Wayne Hobbs, Austin Wyatt Hobbs, granddaughter: Taylor Soliel Metzner, great grandson: Creedence Wheeler Hobbs, great granddaughter: Talallah Drew Hobbs, and Numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will begin on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from 5 to 7PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Aug 30, 2020 at 2PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Texas.



Pallbearers: Jacob Hobbs, Kasey Hobbs, Kaden Hobbs, Chuck Adams, Chip Adams, Kevin Scherer.



Burial will follow in the Roberson Collins Memorial Cemetery.

