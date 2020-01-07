|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Wayne Ewers.
Larry was born in Alice, Texas on May 19, 1945. He passed away on January 3, 2020, in Houston, Texas, after a long battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Even throughout his illness and treatment, he never uttered a word of complaint and kept his focus on his faith and being a devoted family member and friend to many others.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Janice; his son, Josh Ewers, of Houston; his brother, Otto Ewers, of Corpus Christi; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Barr, of Alice; and his sister-in-law, Bettie (Tersh) Baker of Corpus Christi. He also leaves behind three nephews, five nieces, two great-nephews, 11 great-nieces, four great-great-nephews, and six great-great-nieces. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Orie and Geneva Ewers; his sister Geraldine Ewers, of Alice; his in-laws Dempsey and Lorene Barr, of Alice; and his sister-in-law, Dora Ewers, of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Larry grew up in Alice, Texas and graduated from William Adams High School, in 1963. He attended A&I University in Kingsville, where he played baseball, and graduated with a BA degree in political science. He was a lifelong reader and sports fan, especially loving the Houston Astros and many football teams, including the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, as well as the Houston Rockets.
Throughout Larry's career, he was actively involved in many businesses that captured his interest, from owning car dealerships, to investing in interests related to oil, gas, and mining. One of his goals in life was to make a positive impact on Texas and America for future generations.
A man of deep faith in his Lord Jesus Christ, he attended First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, and Second Baptist Church, in Houston. He was a compassionate gentleman who generously supported the needs of others, with a particular focus on Christian missions and patriotic organizations.
The numerous expressions from Larry's business acquaintances, family, and friends of their love for him and how much they respected him, shows how he impacted so many lives and held a special place in many hearts.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, in Alice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 501 E. Second Street, in Alice. The burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, in Alice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020