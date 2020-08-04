1/1
Lauriano Benito "LB" Garcia
1946 - 2020
Lauriano Benito "LB" Garcia, age 73, lifelong resident of Taft, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on September 11, 1946 in Sinton, Texas to Calixto Garcia and Rosa Falcon. Instilled with faith by his parents, he was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. LB attended schools in Taft and graduated from Taft High School in 1965.

He joined the Army in 1966 and proudly served his country in Korea for two years. He was honorably discharged in 1968. After returning stateside, LB was employed by various companies including H.B. Zachry and Reynolds Metals. In 1984 he started his career as an aircraft mechanic with Corpus Christi Army Depot, worked for 26 years until retirement in 2010. LB was an avid sports participant and fan. Following in his father's footsteps, LB played baseball and softball with various area teams. Trophies were a mainstay in the home. He coached many athletes throughout his lifetime including his brothers, his children and their friends. He recognized their potential, instilled confidence, and encouraged them to achieve their goals. LB was a devoted enthusiast at sporting events for his siblings, children, and most recently, his grandchildren and their friends. The Taft Greyhounds, Alice Coyotes, and PSJA North Raiders athletes knew the familiar words of encouragement from this dedicated fan. LB was an Astros and Oilers fan, traveling to Houston frequently for games. He supported various college and professional football and baseball teams. Besides his passion for sports, LB

loved to play the odds, traveling to Las Vegas several times a year. He also frequented the Gulf Coast Racing Track since its inception, where he cheered for his favorite jockey, Victor Espinosa. There he met many of his life-long friends.

His boisterous voice and caring spirit will be missed by his family and friends. LB is leaving a void in the hearts of his children and grandchildren. He loved his family and was loved in return.

LB is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Christina Galindo.

He is survived by his children, Jaime Benito (JB) Garcia and Rebekah (Jesus) Lopez; brothers and sisters, Linda (Ronnie) Segovia, Gloria Zapata, Clara Gonzales, Calixtro (Lisa) Garcia and Orlando (Velma) Garcia; grandchildren, Alyssa Lara, Miranda Lopez, Jesus Lopez Jr., Jaxson Lopez, Laila Garcia and Hayden Galindo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Public visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Taft. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi.

Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
