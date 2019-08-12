|
Lauro "Larry" Adams Sr., born on February 5, 1948 in San Diego, TX, passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a funny man with a wicked sense of humor. He enjoyed cooking and family gatherings. Larry was well known for his fancy footsteps on the dance floor and his famous "Adams" pan de campo. We will miss his quirky humor and practical jokes. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Valente A. Adams Sr. and Maria Vela Adams; three brothers, Leonardo Adams, Valente A. Adams, Jr., and Joe Rodriguez; and sister, Lydia Valdez (†Ernesto).
Among those left to cherish Larry's memory are his loving wife, Diana Adams; son, Larry Adams, Jr. (Vicki); daughters, Veronica Adams and Casandra "Sandy" Gonzalez; brothers, Leonel Adams, Leroy Adams (Leticia) and Leo Adams (Francis); sisters, Yolanda Ham, Maria I. Trejo, Paulita (Juan) Chavarria, Laura Rocha, and Darlene Davila (Roy); grandchildren, Kalista L. Adams (Steven Peña), Aleese S. Adams, Christian Bernal, Aimee Bernal, Larry Adams III, Danielle Bernal and Haley Sofia Gonzalez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 11:15 for rite of committal and interment at San Diego Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Mr. Adams may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2019