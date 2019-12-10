|
LaVerne Henkhaus Sneed, 82, of Alice, Texas, passed away on November 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
LaVerne Sneed was born in Woodsboro, Texas to Arthur and Almeida Henkhaus on January 10, 1937. She went to school in Woodsboro and later graduated from Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas. After college, she married Charles Robert Sneed from Refugio, TX. Laverne worked as a dietitian for over 40 years, with approximately 20 years at Physicians & Surgeons Hospital in Alice, TX. She was deeply involved in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
LaVerne and Charles had a wonderful life living in various places in Texas, Louisiana, California and Libya. Their intense devotion to family made it inevitable to reside close to their south Texas birth places; therefore, Alice, Texas was home for 40 years. They both enjoyed playing cards (Bridge, Pinochle, and Shanghai) with family members on a weekly basis. Frequent vacations to Rockport, Texas where numerous family members would congregate for fishing, crabbing, cooking, card playing and laughing provided lasting lifetime memories. She will be truly missed by her family, friends and all that knew her. Her much needed guidance will now be directed from above.
LaVerne Sneed is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Almeida, her brothers Driscoll and Weldon, and her husband Charles.
LaVerne Sneed is survived by two sons (Joseph Weldon Sneed and Thomas Arthur Sneed), daughter in-law (Elsa Garcia Sneed) and grandchildren (Jacqueline Camille Sneed and Charles Blas Sneed).
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Alice, Texas. A rosary service will precede the Mass at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Refugio, Texas. Arrangements are by Moore Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to St. Elizabeth's Parish and the .
The family of LaVerne Sneed wishes to extend our sincere thanks to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Alice, TX where she devoted so much time and energy pursuing her devout faith and Houston Hospice in Houston, TX where she was treated with great dignity and respect during her final days.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, 2019