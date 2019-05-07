|
|
Leah Beth Cantu, age 8, was called home to heaven on Friday, May 3, 2019.
She was born on January 6, 2011 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Robert and Clarissa Cantu. She was a very happy, giggly little girl. She loved being around family, especially her siblings. She brought joy to everyone she'd meet. She loved to watch Veggie Tales and sing. Music was her go-to. Her favorite song was Goodness of God by Bethel. She loved listening to teachings and found the Lord faithful in all that she endured.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Bernabe and Blaza Lopez, and her paternal great-grandfather, Eugenio Cantu, her maternal great-grandmother, Lamar Ruiz, great-grandmother, Gregoria Martinez, and great-great grandmother, Julia Ruiz.
Left to cherish their memories of Leah Beth are her parents, Robert and Clarissa Cantu; her five brothers, Ozzy Salinas, Robert Lee Cantu, Jr., Jacob Alejandro Cantu, Matthew Urijah Cantu, and Luke Jason Cantu; her three sisters, Victoria M. Salinas, Cierra Nikole Cantu, and Alivia Rei Cantu; her paternal grandparents, Ramon Cantu, Sr. and Belinda Cantu; her maternal grandparents, Eduardo Martinez, Sr. and Sandra Martinez; her great-grandmother, Juanita Cantu; uncles and aunts, Corando (Brenda) Torres, Estevan (Katrina) Martinez, Melissa (Will) Hale, Elexa Martinez, Randy (Yrisena) Cantu, Amy Cantu (Joe Escamilla), Ramon Cantu, Jr. (Ashley); cousins, Corando, Jr. and Kassandra Torres, Damian Rodriguez, Ezekiel and Hannah Martinez, Krysten, Sarah, and Jaxon Hale, Eyon, Myranda, Ethan, Sophia, and Kaitlyn Cantu, Arianie, Kaleigh, and Kyra East, Ava Escamilla, Navaeh and Andres Rivera, and Amanda and Ava Cantu.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel, with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Domingo Vela officiating. Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 7 to May 14, 2019