Lee Roy Salinas, Sr., born on June 12, 1976 to Adan Perez and Ana Madera in Galveston, Texas, passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 43. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his; mother, Ana Madera; grandmother, Aldefina Salinas; grandfather, Alfredo Salinas; and uncle, Adolfo Salinas.
Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Sirena Salinas, Lee Roy Salinas, Jr., and Jacob Salinas; three grandchildren, Owen Leal, Noah Salinas, and Riley Salinas; sister, Milly Almaraz; two nieces, Mia Almaraz and Chelsea Almaraz; and one nephew, Mario Almaraz III.
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX, from 5 to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2020, at Trevino Funeral Home. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Lee Roy Salinas may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
He is preceded in death by his; mother, Ana Madera; grandmother, Aldefina Salinas; grandfather, Alfredo Salinas; and uncle, Adolfo Salinas.
Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Sirena Salinas, Lee Roy Salinas, Jr., and Jacob Salinas; three grandchildren, Owen Leal, Noah Salinas, and Riley Salinas; sister, Milly Almaraz; two nieces, Mia Almaraz and Chelsea Almaraz; and one nephew, Mario Almaraz III.
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX, from 5 to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2020, at Trevino Funeral Home. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Lee Roy Salinas may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.