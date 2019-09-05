|
|
TIENDITAS COMMUNITY – Leonel G. "La Loba" Garcia Sr. - 93 years of age passed away in Corpus Christi Texas. He was a native of the Tienditas area of Duval county residing in Corpus Christi Texas. He was born March 13, 1926 in Rios, Texas to Mauro and Lucinda G. Garcia. He was a rancher and farmer for most of his life, later after moving to Corpus Christi, Texas he worked and retired from the Armada Housing authority of Corpus Christi, Texas as a maintenance Supervisor he return to the ranch where he enjoyed training quarter horse and could be found at the horses races . He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time at the ranch. Leonel is preceded in death by his parents, wife Estela Canales Garcia and a grandson Adrian Jesus Garcia.
Survivors include one son Leonel Garcia Jr. of Premont, Texas, four daughters Alma (Ernest) Reyes, Vilma (Manuel) Guerra Jr. and Maria Gloria Diaz all of Corpus Christi, Texas and Terry Garcia Garza of Floresville, Texas and two sisters Ernestina Saenz of Benavides, Texas and Irene Flores Corpus Christi, Texas, 13 grandchildren, 25 Great grandchildren and 13Great -great grandchildren and 3 great-great -great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday September 6, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at La Pursima Concepcion Catholic Church of Concepcion, Texas. Burial will follow at the Garcia family Cemetery in Tienditas. The Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:15. Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Michael Diaz, Ernest Reyes Jr. Leo Garcia III, Adrian Jesus Garcia Jr., Luther Almarez, Fabian Fermin Zapata Jr. Rafael Enrique Perez and Jose Magallanez II.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019