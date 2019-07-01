|
Leopoldo "Leo" Vasquez Jr., age 76, passed away June 30, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born April 12, 1943 in Falfurrias, Texas to Leopoldo Vasquez Sr. and Elvira Hernandez. Leo served in the United States Army and was stationed in Thailand during his service. He later retired from the oil industry where he worked for Mobil Oil and Gas for 40 years. He was a "die-hard" Dallas Cowboys fan. Leo had a love for golfing. Many people will remember him on the golf course where he spent lots of his time, at least three times a week, over the past 54 years. Leo will forever be remembered for his hard-working ethic, his quick wittiness, and his endless jokes. He will dearly be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leopoldo Vasquez Sr. and Elvira Vasquez; son, Milan Vasquez; and brother, Mauricio Rene Vasquez.
Leo is survived by his wife of 20 years, Yolanda Vasquez of Alice; two sons, Marco Vasquez of Kingsville and Leopoldo Vasquez III of Falfurrias; two daughters, Marcy Cavazos (David) of Kingsville and Jerrica Vasquez of Angleton; stepchildren, Scott Sandoval of Georgetown, Kevin Sandoval of Austin and Melissa Sandoval of Alice; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10 am till 12 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice; 1215 W. Front Street. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. for a funeral mass to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Falfurrias; 304 S. Caldwell. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Marine Corps League of Corpus Christi.
Pallbearers will be Scott Sandoval, Kevin Sandoval, Elpidio Soliz, Pete Vasquez, Nicolas Cavazos, and Michael Vasquez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 1 to July 9, 2019