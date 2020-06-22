SAN DIEGO - Leopoldo "Polito" Villarreal Jr. 43 years of age passed away on June 20, 2020 in an Alice Hospital. He was a 1996 San Diego High School Graduate. He played football for the San Diego Vaqueros. He continued his education with a year of college classes. Polito was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was always lending a helping hand to all his friends in need. He is preceded in death by his father Leopoldo Villarreal Sr., son Ryan Villarreal, maternal grandmother Jesusa Cardenas, maternal Grandfather Roberto Munoz, paternal grandmother Maria Canales. He is survived by his children Leopoldo Villarreal III, Issak Deonte, Alejandro, Ayden, Daren Villarreal, Matthew Henderson, Alyssa, Ava Lynn, Destanie, Dezirae, Deliza Villarreal, Mother Maria Luisa Villarreal, brother Hilario Benito Villarreal, sisters, Isabel Esparza, Pamela (Ricardo) Guzman, Monica (Chris) Villarreal, and April (Adrian) Guzman, two grandchildren Mateo Henderson and Braeden Henderson, numerous nieces and nephews. Active Pallbearers: Anthony Salazar, Justin T. Gonzalez, William Salazar, Santana Salazar, Oscar Salazar, Alex Salazar, Johnny Rodriguez and James Munoz. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government mandates. We ask everyone to follow the guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks inside the Funeral home and church. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements.



***Donations for Funeral Expenses can be mailed to Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home P. O. Box 855 San Diego, Texas 78384 or come by our office at 1016 E. Gravis. San Diego, Texas.

