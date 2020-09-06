1/1
Leticia Lopez
1953 - 2020
SAN DIEGO - Leticia Lopez, 67 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 after a sudden illness. She was born in San Diego, Texas on March 21, 1953 to her parents, Alejandro and Elvira Lopez. She was a licensed barber and owned and operated her own barbershop, Hair Specializers for over 40 years. She was a loving and caring mother who dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed being in the presence of friends and family and enjoyed shopping, baking, and was known as "Wonder Woman" to all of her family. Her daughter and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alejandro and Elvira Lopez; her grandson, Julian Perez; her sister, Lubi Lichtenberger.

Leticia is survived by her daughter, Katina (Daniel) Abrigo of Alice, Texas; one brother, Alejandro (Angelica) Lopez Jr.; three sisters, Linda († Ovidio) Garza; Leila (Baldemar) Garcia and Lesbia Lopez; brother,-in-law, Lionel Lichtenberger; three grandchildren, Jay Gray, Josiah Perez and Daniella Abrigo; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the Lopez Cemetery in San Jose Community, Texas.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 13, 2020.
