BENAVIDES - Liborio "Goyo" Saenz, 78 years of age passed away on July 16, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Liborio was born on December 6, 1940 in Tienditas Ranch, Texas to Simon and Eliza Solis Saenz. He was a graduate of Benavides High School. He worked at Price Drilling as a driller until his retirement after 42 years of service. Liborio was also a former city councilman and was active and involved with the community for many years. Liborio loved going to the civic center and playing bingo. He also loved playing cards with his family and friends. He also enjoyed spending his past time at the ranch barbequing with his family and always making time to attend his grandkids functions and sports activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Eliza S. Saenz; three brothers, Hipolito (Carolina) Saenz, Jose Majin (Adela) Saenz, Alonso (Marylou) Saenz; five sisters, Hortencia (Domingo) Romirez, Tomasita Saenz, Lucinda (Eustolio) Hernandez, Hilda (Danny) Dominguez and Eliza (Ramiro) Cuellar.
Liborio is survived by his wife of 55 years of marriage, Diana C. Saenz of Benavides, Texas; two sons, Oscar (Becky) Saenz of Corpus Christi, Texas; Luis (Georgia) Saenz of Benavides, Texas; two daughters, Nita (Anthony) Vela of San Diego, Texas; Nelissa Saenz of Benavides, Texas; four brothers, Leonel Saenz of La Porte, Texas; Simon (Selma) Saenz of Benavides, Texas; Robert (Janie) Saenz of Benavides, Texas and Jesse Saenz of Hebbronville, Texas; special niece and caregiver, Carmel Hernandez; 15 grandkids, Audrey Castaneda, Justin Ballasteros, Valerie Garza, Miranda Vela, Luis A. Saenz Jr., Samantha N. Saenz, Noah Saenz, Liana M. Saenz, Joseph R. Saenz, Kriselda E. Vela, Jon M. Sanez, Kaylee M. Vela, Steven H. Saenz, Jaylin Lozano and Jayden Lozano; two great grandchildren, Magdeline "Maggie" McWhirter and Braelynn "Poopies" Cuellar; numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Heavens Garden Cemetery (Dominguez Ranch) in Benavides, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 17 to July 24, 2019