Librado Q. "Leo" Amador Sr., age 60, passed away May 23, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born June 7, 1959 in Alice, Texas to Francisco F. and Librada Q. Amador. He loved barbecuing for his family and friends and enjoyed hunting, fishing and joking around with people. He could always make you laugh! He will be remembered for the love he had for his children, family, and friends and his willingness to always help others. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco F. and Librada Q. Amador; grandparents, Emilio and Maria Amador, Ernesto and Petra Salinas.
He is survived by his son, Librado Amador Jr. of Alice; daughters, Jessica Amador of Alice and Juliana (James "Grasshopper") Tigerina of San Antonio; brothers, Victor Amador and Andres Martinez both of Corpus Christi; sisters, Eliza (David) Pena and Virginia (the late Macario) Sandoval both of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Joey Rodriguez, Lia Rodriguez, Carlos Rodriguez, Rhianna Amador, Cyrus Amador, Luke Amador, Jaydin Zuniga, Ryan Ramirez, and Jesiana Tigerina; nieces and nephews, David (Tina) Pena Jr., Samantha Pena, Laura Sandoval, and Liza (Steven) Garcia; girlfriend, Gracie Guerra of Freer; his girlfriend's children whom he treated as his own, Victor (Annette) Espinoza and Kayla Philippi; his pet companion, Clyde; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Librado Amador Jr., James Tigerina, David Pena Jr., Omar Salinas, Mario Sanchez, J. J. Sanchez, Fermin Maldonado and Gilbert Garcia.
Due to the pandemic, we will be following the CDC guidelines. The funeral home and church are also requesting to please wear a mask upon entering the facilities.
Rosary and funeral mass will be live streamed via our facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.
