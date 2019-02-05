|
|
Lida Castillo, 64 years old passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in a Nursing Home in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a retired business woman. Lida was a thoughtful and a very compassionate intelligent women. She loved spending her time with her family especially with her grandchildren. Lida was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus Castillo, Sr. and Carolina Ramos Castillo, four brothers, Jesus Castillo, Jr., Evisto Castillo, Juan Castillo and Corando Castillo, two brother-in-laws, Gilberto Chapa and Nore Ortiz. She is survived by her son, Enrique Luna of Alice, Texas, one daughter, Erica (Richard F. Pena) Luna of Corpus Christi, Texas, eight brothers, Jose (Mary) Castillo of Michigan, Noe (Ignacia) Castillo, Carlos (Lydia) Castillo, Javier (Norma) Castillo, Martin Castillo, Orlando (Diana) Castillo, Eddie (Melissa) Gonzalez all of Alice, Texas and Abram Gonzalez of Austin, Texas, two sisters, Olga Chapa of Michigan and Juanita Ortiz of Bishop, Texas, four sister-in-laws, Esmeralda Castillo and Linda Castillo both of Alice, Texas, Raquel Castillo and Felicia Castillo both of Michigan, four Grandchildren, Seth, Diego, Richard and Mila, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home located at 600 S. Wright in Alice, Texas with a Prayer Service to be conducted at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Abundant Life Christian Center located at 2489 N. Tx Blvd. in Alice, Texas at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Rusty Carr. Burial will follow at Roberson-Collins Cemetery in Alice, Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website. www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019