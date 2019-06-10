|
SAN DIEGO - Lilia T. Meier born December 9, 1930 went to be with her Lord on June 10, 2019, after a short illness. Waiting to greet her were her husband, Eddie, parents, Juan and Virginia McDermott, brother Carlos McDermott and sisters, Celina Trevino and Elma Sanchez. Lilia retired from the SDISD as an Office Clerk. She was a devout catholic and parishioner of St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Surviving are her devoted son and daughter-in-law John Michael and Belinda Meier and two grandchildren, John Michael and Kathleen Marie Meier, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Lilia has requested in lieu of flowers that friends or loved ones take a plant or flowers to someone ill. She also requested you visit someone you haven't seen in a longtime. Thank You and God Bless. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 10 to June 18, 2019