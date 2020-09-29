1/1
Linda Eichler Millhouse
1946 - 2020
Linda Eichler Millhouse passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was 74.
Linda was born in Burton, Texas on June 11, 1946, to Denver and Sadie Eichler.
Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Her passion to cook and bake was an extension of her love for others. She loved being "Granni" to her (4) grandsons whom each had a special bond. She was strong in her faith and served others with love and compassion. Her life was a living example of the bible verse Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Survivors include her Husband of 55 years, Charlie Millhouse; Daughters: Monica Byars (Dewayne), Stephanie Vasquez (Mando), Myrna Rohde (Bo); Grandsons: Bayley Olson, Austin Olson, Mason Vasquez, Dawson Byars; Sister, Delphine Bowie (Jack); Brothers: Denver Eichler (Regina), Dennis Eichler (Lynda).
Viewing will be Monday, September 28, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Sawyer George Funeral Home in Corpus Christi.
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Robstown.
Burial will follow at Sons of Hermann Cemetery in Orange Grove.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 3316 Hummingbird Lane, Robstown, Texas 78380 or online: stjohnrobstown.org.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
