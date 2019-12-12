|
Linda Lee Lopez, 53, passed away December 8, 2019. She was born September 28, 1966 in Sinton, Texas to Edward and Margaret Sambrano. She was employed at Dairy Burger on 281 for 11 years. Linda will be dearly missed by her loving family.
Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pablo and Manuela Ramirez and father in law, Juan Esteban Lopez.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Esteban Lopez of Alice, Texas; sons, Christopher (Yvonne) Sambrano of Austin, Joshua S. (Amanda) Lopez of Alice and Matthew S. (Jovita) Lopez also of Alice; daughter, Christina Lopez of Alice, Texas; parents, Edward and Margaret Sambrano of Sinton, Texas. Other survivors include her brother, Edward (Joann) Sambrano of Odem, Texas; 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel from 5 to 9 pm with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sinton, Texas. Burial will follow at the Sinton Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019