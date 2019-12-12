Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lee Lopez


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lee Lopez Obituary
Linda Lee Lopez, 53, passed away December 8, 2019. She was born September 28, 1966 in Sinton, Texas to Edward and Margaret Sambrano. She was employed at Dairy Burger on 281 for 11 years. Linda will be dearly missed by her loving family.

Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pablo and Manuela Ramirez and father in law, Juan Esteban Lopez.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Esteban Lopez of Alice, Texas; sons, Christopher (Yvonne) Sambrano of Austin, Joshua S. (Amanda) Lopez of Alice and Matthew S. (Jovita) Lopez also of Alice; daughter, Christina Lopez of Alice, Texas; parents, Edward and Margaret Sambrano of Sinton, Texas. Other survivors include her brother, Edward (Joann) Sambrano of Odem, Texas; 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel from 5 to 9 pm with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sinton, Texas. Burial will follow at the Sinton Eternal Rest Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -