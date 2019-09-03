Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lee Rodriguez


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lee Rodriguez Obituary
Linda Lee Rodriguez, age 65, died Saturday August 31st in the comfort of her own home following a two-month battle of cancer. She was born February 1, 1954 in Alice, Texas to Gilberto B. and Dora Cardona Rodriguez. She was the most loving & caring individual you'd have the pleasure of knowing. Her smile lit up any room. She absolutely loved her job of 7 years at Orient Bio Resource Center. She was a very strong & dedicated employee. She inspired many with her dedication to her job. A hero to many around her. She was an amazing listener & counselor. She loved her coffee, doing her makeup, getting her hair & nails done often. She loved her family very much & would give up the world just to see them smile. Her grand babies were her drive-in life. Watching telenovelas and cooking was also a few of her favorite things to do.

She was preceded in death by her father Gilberto B. Rodriguez Sr., one sister Dora Maria Estrada and Her husband Ezekiel Garcia

Survivors include her companion of 20 years Jesse Ramon of Alice, Texas, two sons Louis Chris(Veronica) Figueroa and Edward Gilroy (Annette) Figueroa both of Alice, Texas, one Daughter Lisa (Manny) Ramos of Alice, Texas, her mother Dora C. Rodriguez of Alice, Texas, two brothers Gilberto ( Claudia) Rodriguez Jr and Sammy (Veronica) Rodriguez both of Alice, Texas and one sister Rosita Vela of Deer Park, Texas and nine grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be conducted Thursday September 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Louis Chris Figueroa, Edward Figueroa, Agustin Estrada Jr. Eric Estrada, Manny Ramos and Adrian Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mason Ramos, Manny Ramos, Jacob Cerventes and Louis Chris Figueroa Jr.

Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now