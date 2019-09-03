|
|
Linda Lee Rodriguez, age 65, died Saturday August 31st in the comfort of her own home following a two-month battle of cancer. She was born February 1, 1954 in Alice, Texas to Gilberto B. and Dora Cardona Rodriguez. She was the most loving & caring individual you'd have the pleasure of knowing. Her smile lit up any room. She absolutely loved her job of 7 years at Orient Bio Resource Center. She was a very strong & dedicated employee. She inspired many with her dedication to her job. A hero to many around her. She was an amazing listener & counselor. She loved her coffee, doing her makeup, getting her hair & nails done often. She loved her family very much & would give up the world just to see them smile. Her grand babies were her drive-in life. Watching telenovelas and cooking was also a few of her favorite things to do.
She was preceded in death by her father Gilberto B. Rodriguez Sr., one sister Dora Maria Estrada and Her husband Ezekiel Garcia
Survivors include her companion of 20 years Jesse Ramon of Alice, Texas, two sons Louis Chris(Veronica) Figueroa and Edward Gilroy (Annette) Figueroa both of Alice, Texas, one Daughter Lisa (Manny) Ramos of Alice, Texas, her mother Dora C. Rodriguez of Alice, Texas, two brothers Gilberto ( Claudia) Rodriguez Jr and Sammy (Veronica) Rodriguez both of Alice, Texas and one sister Rosita Vela of Deer Park, Texas and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be conducted Thursday September 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Louis Chris Figueroa, Edward Figueroa, Agustin Estrada Jr. Eric Estrada, Manny Ramos and Adrian Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mason Ramos, Manny Ramos, Jacob Cerventes and Louis Chris Figueroa Jr.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019