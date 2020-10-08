1/1
Linda Martina Trejo Trevino
1949 - 2020
SAN DIEGO/ALICE - Linda Martina Trejo Trevino, 71 years of age, passed October 4, 2020. Linda was born on June 25, 1949 in San Diego, Texas to Teodoro and Amalia T. Trejo. She was a telephone operator for many years. Linda will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Teodoro "Lolo" Trejo; her sister, Endina Trejo; brothers, Felix "Keno" Trejo and Elezar "Chale' Trejo.

Survivors include her husband, Rolando Trevino of Alice, Texas; two daughters, Tara D. Trevino of Alice, Texas and Tessa D. (Nestor Villarreal) Martinez of Corpus Christi, Texas; her mother, Amalia Trigo Trejo of Alice, Texas; three brothers, Davy Trejo of San Diego, Texas, Teodoro Trejo and Andrew Michael Trejo both of Alice, Texas; two sisters in law, Letti De Hoyos Trejo of Laredo, Texas and Sylvia Vela Trejo of Alice, Texas; grandsons, Zakarias H, Trevino of Alice, Texas and Carlos Andres Martinez of Corpus Christi, Texas; two other sisters in law, Margarita Trevino of Houston, Texas and Rebecca Trevino of Robstown, Texas; and a honorary sister, Gloria Villapando of Alice, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
