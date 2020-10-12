San Diego, Texas: Lino G. Morin 68 years of age passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Lino worked 20 years for Hancock Construction in Freer, Texas. He enjoyed carpentry work, mechanic work, and loved his backyard where he gathered with family and friends for some South Texas Barbecue. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Lino is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe I. Morin, and Clara Garcia Morin, sisters, Esmeralda M. Gonzalez, Diana Morin, and his son-in-law, Oscar David Lopez. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Maria Elena Morin, sons, Guadalupe R. (Vanessa) Morin, Roman (Kristin) Morin, Oscar (Alexis) Morin, and Lino Morin Jr., daughter, Krystal Morin Lopez, brothers, Raul (Esmeralda) Morin, Orlando (Belia) Morin, Hector (Donna) Morin, Noe (Lydia) Morin, Guadalupe (Esmeralda) Morin, and Abel Morin, sisters, Leticia (Corando) Munoz,and Zulema (Juan) Infante. 24 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous, nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers, Orlando Morin and Rene Elizondo. Active pallbearers, Javier Morin, Baldemar Gonzalez, Miguel Chapa, Ramiro Suarez, Danny Lee Munoz, and Orlando Morin Jr. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 am at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church followed by Mass at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery No 2. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask to please wear a mask and social distance at the Funeral Home and Church. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.mauropgarcia.com