Lorene Frieda Stehle passed away surrounded by family on May 8, 2019 in Alice, Texas.
Lorene was born in Yoakum, Texas on September 10, 1925, to John and Annie Boening.
She was a member of Faith Church in Orange Grove. Lorene enjoyed baking, gardening and canning. She was a very devoted loving mother in taking care of her son, Mitchell for 52 years. She also loved spending time with all of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mike Stehle, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage, a son, Mitchell Stehle, two brothers, Walter and Leon Boening, one Sister, Louise Skarke, and a great-grandson, Gavyn Dimmick.
Lorene is survived by three children, Howard (Liz) Stehle, Claude (Pam) Stehle, and Wanda (Dale) Prochazka all of Orange Grove, Texas, 10 grandchildren, Michael (Jamie) Stehle, Shane Stehle, Zada (Michael) Bates, Sandie Mader, Lucas (Kara) Fox, Buck (Mary) Fox, Jacob (Siobhain) Fox, Desiree (Nick Wishart) Prochazka, Larry Prochazka, . Holdeyn Prochazka and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Faith Church in Orange Grove with Pastor Keith Leeper officiating. Burial will follow at Dillworth Cemetery, west of Orange Grove on FM 624 at CR 226. hh
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 9 to May 16, 2019