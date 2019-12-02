|
Louie Rodriguez, age 33, passed away November 12, 2019. He was born May 26, 1986 in Alice, Texas to Prudencio Rodriguez Jr. and Angelita Gonzalez Rodriguez. He enjoyed music – especially corridos and singing. He always tried to help other people. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and his daughters. He will forever be remembered for his joking character and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Prudencio Rodriguez Sr., Genoveva Rodriguez, and Guadalupe Gonzalez; sister, Susana Rodriguez; four nephews, Jesus Lara, Guadalupe Perez, David Pena, and Daniel Rodriguez.
He is survived by his parents, Angelita Rodriguez and Prudencio Rodriguez Jr. both of Alice; daughter, Lurissa Rodriguez of Alice; grandmother, Gloria Gonzalez of Alice; two brothers, Lorenzo Rodriguez and Prudencio Rodriguez III both of Alice; one sister, Josie Rodriguez of Brownfield; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
