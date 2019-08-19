|
|
FREER - Lucy F. Aragon, 75 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born in Freer, Texas on December 7, 1943 to her parents, Eutimio and Josefa Fernandez. She was a graduate of Freer High School and of the South Texas School of Buisness. Lucy was formerly employed as the secretary for Freer Jr. High School for 52 years. She touched the lives of many students and faculty members and was a proud Freer Buckaroo. Lucy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who dedicated her life to her family and especially her grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and served as a Catholic Daughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Adan, Arturo and Frank Fernandez and one sister, Olga F. Aguilera.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 52 years of marriage, Abel Aragon of Freer, Texas; three daughters, Lisa (Adan) Martinez of Hutto, Texas; Dina (Steve) McQuagge of Freer, Texas; Michelle Aragon (Ruben Flores) of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren, Cody Martinez, Kayley Martinez, Kelsey Martinez, Nash McQuagge, Madison McQuagge, Jaxon McQuagge, Hannah Flores, and Landon Flores; three brothers, Richard Fernandez of El Paso, Texas; Ruben (Nancy) Fernandez of Alamogordo, New Mexico; Armando (Nina) Fernandez of Freer, Texas; one sister, Elma Lerma of Freer, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in Freer, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freer, Texas. Interment will follow at the Hahl Memorial Cemetery in Freer, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019