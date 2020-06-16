Lucy M. Weber, age 85, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.



She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, David E. Weber Sr.



Her surviving children are: David(Tamela) Weber Jr. of Leakey, Tx., Gary (Nancy) Weber of Calallen, Tx., and Linda Weber of Smithville, Tx. Her Grand Children and Great Grand Children are Codie Weber (Justin), Mika (Branton) Smith, Jenny (Wesley) Kelldorf, Gary (April) Weber, Jr., Brian Barrett, Katelynn and Katarina Leist, Shiann and Jasmine Kelldorf, Rhedd and Weston Weber, Reece, Reagan, and Riggs Barrett, Parker and Branton Smith.



Family and Friends Visitation is on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 5 to 7 p.m. at Sawyer George Funeral Home located at 12497 Leopard Street in Corpus Christi, Tx.



Graveside Service: will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery located at 4607 FM 1889 in Robstown, Tx.



Pastor Wade Rush of West Main Baptist Church of Alice, Texas to officiate..



The family would like to especially thank Tammy, Lee Ann, Denise, Christi, Linda, and the remainder of the staff at Brookdale Portland Senior Living and Brookdale Home Healthcare Services for their companionship, friendship, and loving support during her illness and stay.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store