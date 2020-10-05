PREMONT - LUIS AND NORMA ADRIAN



To Have and to Hold: January 30, 1970



Till Death do Us Part: September 25, 2020



God handpicks his children during two incredible moments. First is at birth, a celebration of life. We enter the world alone, greeted by doctors, nurses, and our parents. If we're lucky, we live our life for God and our faith carries us to live a long healthy life. Second is at death, a celebration of eternal life. At death, when you leave this world, you leave alone...but for Luis Rene Adrian "Louie" and Norma L. Barrera Adrian, they were blessed to have their time on Earth end together. On September 25, 2020, after complications from the coronavirus, Luis and Norma Adrian were moved to the same hospital room, their hands placed in the hand holding position, and at 1:52pm, God called them to enter into the Kingdom of Heaven, together.



Louie Adrian, 71, was born on October 18, 1948 in Premont, TX to Luis and Hortencia Adrian. Louie, a business owner for Adrian Brothers Painting for over 40 years, was a devoted father and loving husband. Louie enjoyed spending quality time with his family and traveling with his wife.



Norma L. Barrera Adrian, 70, was born on October 3, 1949 in Falfurrias, TX to Arnoldo and Alicia Barrera. Norma worked for Texas A&M University-Kingsville as the "Director of Talent Search", which is a program that serves 500 high school students in the Coastal Bend region. Norma dedicated her life and love to her beautiful family and friends.



Louie and Norma were preceded in death by their parents and are survived by their children - Giovanni Adrian (Melanie), Veronica Adrian-Serna (Ray), Luis Adrian Jr. (Cynthia) and 5 beautiful grandchildren and countless friends and family.



The family ask that you keep them in your prayers throughout the services and their time of grief, to stay safe and healthy. Family is reserving the services of attendance for immediate family members only. They have kept everyone in mind and encourage everyone to view the services via live stream on our Facebook page on Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Please like the page and a notification will appear when livestream services begin.



Although the services will be private, the family invites all friends to pay their respects after the services. They will be receiving friends beginning at 3 p.m. on October 10, 2020 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Premont.



Masks are required upon entering the church.



John 16:22



"Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you."



A message from Mom & Dad: To all our loved ones, especially our children. We know leaving has left you with unanswered questions.



* Did I say I love you enough? You did-even if you had only said it once, you showed us every day!



* Did I make enough time? Always, even when you were busy. The days we didn't get a chance to speak, we understood that you had things of your own going on and that was always okay!



* Why did you have to go? We were only passing through. We had you 3 and you made wonderful lives of your own. You are all loved very much and your strength will help guide you until we meet again.



* Did I make you proud? The answer is yes, over and over again. Your strength, your hearts, your passion, and your love for God are just a few of the things that made us proud, but the list goes on and on.



* How do I learn to live again? That is a question only you can answer, but it will come with time. Just know that every day that passes we will continue to be by your side. You will feel us in the wind, you will see us in your dreams, but we will rest easy safely in your hearts.



Our Eternal Love, Mom & Dad



