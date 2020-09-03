Luis D. Olvera, 94, passed away August 25, 2020. He was born May 17, 1926 to Alberto Olvera and Dolores D. Olvera in Alice, TX and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Our dad was a very hard-working man all his life. He was a World War II Veteran and he earned two Bronze Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, and a Distinguished Service medal while in the military for 42 years. He married the love of his life, Susana R. Olvera, on November 26, 1947 and lived a wonderful and loving life. Together they had three children, David, Linda, and Luis.
He worked with Standard Auto Parts in his early years and later was in and employed with the Texas National Guard. While with the Texas National Guard, he went back to school to earn his GED and accepted a position as First Sergeant which he held until he retired.
Luis loved to play golf and was a great golfer; always getting those holes in one. He played until his late 70's. He loved hanging out with his friends and family to bar-b-que and celebrate every possible birthday at his ranch, just to make a lot of memories together.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Susana R. Olvera; son, David R. Olvera; grandchildren, Jesse Carrillo, Jr. and Marco Antonio Olvera; and four brothers and 4 sisters.
Luis is survived by his daughter, Linda (Jesse) Carrillo; son, Luis (Belinda) Carrillo; grandchildren, Danny (Sally) Carrillo, Luis Gabriel (Roxie) Carrillo, Jason (Connie Garcia) Carrillo, Gabriella Olvera, Alexia Olvera, Marivel Godines, and Veronica Olvera; great-grandchildren, Kassandra Carrillo, Danielle Carrillo, Daniel Carrillo, Jr., Alexandra Carrillo, Addison Carrillo, Ayla Olvera, J.R. Bernal, Leanna Godines, Ricky Bernal, and John Godines; great-great-grandchildren, Luis R. Bernal III, Amor E. Bernal, Ezra Olvera, and Kalson J. Soliz; and numerus nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Adrian Mirelez, Amundo Mireles, Danny Duarte, Danny Gutierrez, Daniel Lopez, and Joel Tijerina.
Services will be private.
Face masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.
Written condolences for the family of Luis Olvera may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net