Luis G. "Hershal" Castillo Sr., 40, entered into eternal rest with our Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in San Diego, Texas. He was born in San Diego on June 8, 1980 to his parents, Jose Luis and Carmen Castillo Sr. He was a graduate of San Diego High School, class of 1998. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of San Diego. He worked in the oil industry as a welder's helper for many years. He was also an avid fisherman, loved barbequing, going to the beach, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He was a wicked sense of humor that made everyone laugh and smile. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan. He was a son, brother, father, and uncle who will be sadly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Issac Castillo; maternal grandparents, Marcelina A. Zamora and Carlos Rodriguez; paternal grandparents, Jose Castillo and Librada Lara.
Luis is survived by his sons, Luis Gabriel "Chuey" Castillo Jr. and Elijah "Pie" Castillo both of Allentown, Pennsylvania; his parents, Jose Luis and Carmen Castillo of San Diego, Texas; a brother, Jose Luis (Andrea) Castillo Jr. of Freer, Texas; four sisters, Christina Everett of San Diego, Texas; Claudia Boynton of Allentown, Pennsylvania; Karina (Adan) Lopez of Garland, Texas; Rebecca Castillo (Guillermo Martinez) of Dallas, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
