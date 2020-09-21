1/1
Luis Garza
1993 - 2020
SAN DIEGO - Luis Garza, age 27, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home following a sudden illness. He was born to Alfredo Garza Sr. and Lucia Garcia on June 30, 1993 in Alice, Tx. He graduated from Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School in 2012. He worked for Gonzalez Feeders in San Diego, Tx. for about a year. Luis loved the Dallas Cowboys and wrestling. Luis was a good person and would always help everyone who needed it.

He is preceded in death by his father Alfredo Garza Sr.

Survivors: Mother- Lucia (Arturo) Garcia of Kingsville, Tx.; Brothers- Leeroy (Sierra) Garza of San Diego, Tx. and Alfredo Garza Jr. of San Diego, Tx.; Numerous other family members.

Visitation will be held at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel Thursday September 24, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral service will be held at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel Friday September 25, 2020 at 10 am and burial will follow in the Roberson-Collins Memorial Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home Alice.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-1660
