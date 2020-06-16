Luis Miguel Pezina, born on November 20, 1986 to Juan Antonio Pezina and Belinda Resendez in San Diego, Texas, passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 33. Luis "Mikey" was a highly spirited person and radiated his heartfelt love to all whom he crossed paths with. He was an avid outdoors person that loved fishing, camping, hunting, and most of all, his love and heart were with his wife, children, and family. His love for music and his unique voice was always heard as he sang enticing the crowds. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Juan Pezina.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ashley (Hernandez); three children; son, Johnavin Gutierrez; daughters, Kelley Gutierrez and Krysanthea Pezina; mother, Belinda Resendez; two brothers; Juan Pezina and Christopher Pezina (Dianne); two sisters, Samantha Pecina and Erika Pecina; goddaughter, Destiny; godson, Aleco; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, along with many friends that he considered as family.

The family received condolences on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX, from 5 PM to 9 PM; a Prayer Service was held at 6:00 PM. Services entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home.





