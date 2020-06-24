Luis T. Garza
1957 - 2020
Luis T. Garza, 62 years of age passed away on June 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Luis was an instrument fitter in the oilfield for many years and for various oilfield companies. He was born on September 5, 1957 in Alice Texas to Gregorio and Luisa T. Garza. He was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys football team. He will be missed by his family. He will always be remembered by the many memories that were shared. They will be cherished forever.

Luis was preceded in death by one daughter Kasey Garza, his parents Gregorio and Luisa Garza, and one brother Gregorio Garza Jr.

Survivors include his wife Diana P. Garza of Alice, Texas, two daughters Veronica (Joseph) Munoz of Alice, Texas and Samantha (Omasha) Garza of Austin, Texas, two brothers Miguel Garza and George ( Mary) Garza both of Alice, Texas, five sisters Maria Luisa Garza of Alice, Texas, Gloria Longoria of San Antonio, Texas, Adriana Elizondo of California, Christina (Luis) Briones of San Diego, Texas and Angela (John) Gammage of Woodsboro, Texas, Six grandchildren Kassadie Gonzalez, Henry Gonzalez, Joseph Munoz Jr., Jayden Munoz, Kassalyn Munoz, Laylani Brantley, one great-grandson Kaysen Gonzalez, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Because of the circumstance we are living in now with COVID-19 Pandemic we will be requiring a mask to be worn upon entering our funeral home establishment. Please practice social distancing and please abide the executive order from our city and county elected officials along with the Governor of Texas, the President of the United States and CDC guidelines.

The family will be receiving friends and family at 11:00 A.M on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Funeral service will be officiated by Juan Carlos Ayala.

Family request that the attendees to please wear Navy blue color clothing or any Dallas Cowboy attire.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
