Luis Trigo III, 20 years of age, passed away on March 28, 2019. Luis was born September 21, 1998 in Alice, Texas to Luis Trigo Jr. and Dora Mallett. He enjoyed going fishing with his uncles, hanging out with friends and family. He also loved to work and make people laugh and smile. But most of all he loved to walk his dogs and help everyone out.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Luis Francisco Trigo and Eloida "Bibi" DeLeon Trigo; paternal great grandparents, Francisco "Pancho" and Oralia Trigo.
Survivors include his parents Luis Francisco Trigo Jr. and Dora M. Trigo of Alice, Texas; two sisters, Crystal Lynn Trigo and Tabitha Lynn Trigo both of Alice. Other survivors include four uncles, Jeremy (Erica) Trigo, Leroy (Clarice) Trigo, Joe Jones, Joel (Justine) Jones; one aunt, Clarissa (Kyle) Ppool of Oklahoma; one niece Zayliee Neriah Trigo and one nephew, Zachary Brian Sendejo Jr.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a holy rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019