Luz Severiana "Lucy" Mata



May 9, 1944 – September 20, 2020



Luz Mata was born to Aurora and Manuel Valdez in Laredo, Tx. She married Eddie Mata at St Agnes Church in Phoenix,Az on October 17, 1970. Luz is survived by her loving spouse of 50 years, Eddie Mata, her son Jose Luis (Brenda) and three grandchildren Samantha, EddieJ, Mariah, all from Phoenix. She is also survived by her sisters Hope Aguirre of Corpus Christi, TX., Frances Mata of Las Vegas, NV, Aurora "Vore" Garza, Elena Johnson (Robert), Tina Hernandez (Woody), Alicia Rodriquez (Joe) of Alice, TX, and Lupe Flores (Henry) of Victoria, TX and many nieces and nephews. Luz is preceded in death by her parents, her son Troy Leonardo Mata, and sisters Beatriz Martinez and Consuelo Resendez.



She graduated from Alice High School, Alice, Tx in 1962 and received her Associates Degree in Business from Phoenix Community College. She worked for Paradise Valley School District and retired after 28 yrs. Luz was a woman of faith and devout member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Phoenix for 50 yrs.



She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date.

