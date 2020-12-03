1/1
Lydia P Molina
Corpus Christi, TX- Lydia P Molina, 86 years old passed away on December 2, 2020 at a Corpus Christi Hospital after a brief illness.

Lydia was a native of Benavides Texas. She was a 1951 graduate of Benavides High School and attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She retired as a Statistician from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi CNATRA in 1989. While serving our Government, she was a leader of the EEOC Program that started in the early 60's. She was awarded several honors and awards while working. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church for over fifty years, where she and her husband devoted many hours of service to Christ the King Catholic Church and School. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and Nana.

She is preceded in death by her parents Enrique and Maria Allen Palacios; her husband Teofilo Molina Jr., her infant son Oscar David, and her daughter Velma Iris; One brother, Israel Palacios, three sisters, Abelina Kraus, Estella Oliveira, and Elma Ruiz.

She is survived by One son Teofilo (Trey) R. Molina III, four daughters Alva (Roman) Alaniz Jr., Rosenberg Texas; Nora (Rudy, Jr.) Olivares, Irma Molina, and Lisa (Davie Castro) Molina, all of Corpus Christi Texas. One brother Antonio (Socorro) Palacios, two sisters, Graciela (Pedro) Jasso, Rosalinda (Horacio) Canales, Sister in Law Rebecca Palacios, and Brother in Law Ruben Ruiz. She has fifteen Grandchildren, Thirty-three Great Grandchildren Three Great -great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In Memory of Lydia please pray for those suffering from Dementia and their Caregivers.

Pallbearers: Grandsons John Anthony Olivares, Robert Trevino Jr., Roman Alaniz III, Mark Molina, Matthew Molina, Rudy Olivares III

Honorary Pallbearers: Davie Castro, Rudy Olivares Jr., Roman Alaniz, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to follow. Burial will be at San Diego Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Please log on to our Facebook page Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. for Live streaming for those that cannot attend the services. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask everyone to please wear a mask and social distance at the Funeral Home, Church, and cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.mauropgarcia.com.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
DEC
5
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church
December 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Molina family. Lydia and Teofilo were the best God parents ever! God bless and may she RIP. We (Solis Fam)will stream her services and visit her gravesite. Big hugs to Alva, Trey, Nora, Irma and Lisa and to all your family ❤
Lamar Garcia
Family
