|
|
Manuel Guadalupe Almaraz Jr., age 74, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness. Manuel was born to Manuel and Isabel (Trevino) Almaraz Sr. in San Diego, Texas on Dec. 1, 1944. He was a proud US Veteran, serving in the US Air Force. Manuel retired from H-E-B where he was manager in charge in Alice, after serving nearly 30 years. Manuel loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Delia Resendez Almaraz in 2012.
Survivors include his three daughters: Omedi (Oscar Gonzalez) Almaraz, Jessica (Cosme) Ramirez and Veronica Almaraz; son: Manuel Gilberto Almaraz, Sr.; grandchildren: Edward James "EJ" Sandoval, Matthew Gene Almaraz, Gilberto Almaraz Jr., Taylor Nikole Tijerina, Lauren Ramirez, Ryan Ramirez, Lukas Almaraz and Bria Almaraz; great-grandchildren: Alleyah Sandoval, Avah Sandoval and Abrie Sandoval; three sisters: Irene (Presentacion) Saenz, Patricia Mendez and Edna (Doug) Ramsey; numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10 to 12 noon in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx.
Cremation will follow.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.
