Manuela C. Rodriguez, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at her residence in Orange Grove, Tx with her family by her side. Born January 7, 1943 in Laredo, Tx to the late Manuel Castillo and Olivia Gallegos. She graduated from Martin High School and then proceeded with her education into the nursing program. She received her Licensed Vocational Nurse certification and began her career at Mercy Hospital. She continued her career as an LVN working at Retama Manor Nursing Home in Alice, Tx for several years. She then worked at Spohn Alice Geri-psych unit until she retired. She was a longtime member of the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove, Tx. She was a loving sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.



She is proceeded in death by her husband, Juan Antonio Rodriguez; cousin, Elvira Delapass; and sister-in-law, Norma Castillo.



She is survived by her children, Yvonne Rodriguez, Rosario Martinez (Joe), and Juan Rodriguez Jr. (Stephanie) and extended son Alan Hunter (Kristin); sister, Herminia Castaneda (Julian), and brother Geronimo "Jerry" Castillo. She was a grandmother of nine, Christi Rodriguez-Lopez (Andre), Crystal Rodriguez-Barrera (Julian), Joshua Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Cristian Martinez (Michelle), Jo Marie Martinez (John), Jesse Martinez, Nathan Rodriguez, and Noah Rodriguez and step-grandchildren Monica Martinez (Armando), Margaret Martinez (Freddy), and Joe Martinez Jr. She was a great-grandmother of seven, Manuel and Sarah Grace, Julian IV (Cinco) and Isabella, Alyvia and Emileena, and Elijah. She was the great aunt of Julian "Gordo" Esparza (Leanna), Joe "Pep" Esparza, and Jonathan "Johno" Esparza, Gumer Tovar, and Gena Tovar as well as other relatives and friends.



A special Thank You to those who continuously made her feel special throughout her life: Joe Martinez (son-in-law) for the flowers, candy, and serenades; Elizabeth Esparza (niece) for the love and laughter, continuous care, sharing the greatest chisme, and for being the biggest blessing to her Tia Mela who loved her dearly; Olga Alejandro who shared her friendship until her last day; Del Cielo Home Health and Hospice Care for their professionalism, compassion towards her care, and dignity at the last of her days: Melissa RN, Dorothy CNA, Jessica LVN, Terry RN, and Annalisa. Manuela "Grammy" will be especially missed every morning seated at the kitchen table drinking coffee accompanied by her sister Herminia and brother-in-law Julian.



Visitation will begin Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel at 4 pm with a rosary being recited at 7 pm. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, July 31, 202 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Funeral Home requires those entering establishment to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store