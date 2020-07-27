FREER - Manuela L. "Mellie" Acevedo, 71, years of age, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital. She was born in Alice, Texas on July 6, 1949 to her parents, Fidencio and Niria Leal. She attended school in Benavides and Freer and went to work as a nurses aide in Waxahachie, Texas for serval years. She moved back to Freer in 1996 and dedicated her life to her children. She enjoyed serving, reading her bible, watching her novelas and especially spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Acevedo Sr.; her parents; her son, Michael Anthony Acevedo; one sister, Ercilia Trevino; and three brothers, Esequiel Leal, Joel Leal Sr. and Juan Leal Sr.; great grandson, Nathanial Arredondo.
Manuela is survived by her five daughters, Anna (John) Hagen of Maypearl, Texas; Alicia (Henry) Chavez of Freer, Texas; Sandra (Rene) Rodriguez of Hebbronville, Texas; Lydia (Letty) Narvais of Freer, Texas; and Lorie (Deric) Enter of Green Cove Springs, Florida; two sons, Antonio (Selina) Acevedo Jr. of Zapata, Texas and Martin (Kaylin) Vega Jr. Of Freer, Texas; two brothers, Fidencio (Sylvia) Leal Jr. of Freer, Texas and Raymond S. Garcia of Red Oak, Texas; four sisters, Rachael Rodriguez of Kingsville, Texas; Ruth Leal of Alice, Texas; Nydia Briones of Freer, Texas; 42 grandchildren; 61 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in Freer, Texas with a Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 a.m. that morning. Interment will follow at the Hahl Memorial Cemetery in Freer, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.