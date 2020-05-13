|
Manuela L. Perez, age 76, passed away May 12, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born in San Diego, Texas on February 21, 1944 to Moises T. Perez and Angelita Lozano Perez. Manuela has several hobbies which included sewing and crocheting, but she will be forever be remembered for her love of cooking and traveling. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Moses T. and Angelita L. Perez; husband, Mario Sanchez Gomez; brothers, Jose M. Perez and Jesus Perez.
She is survived by her brother, Julio Perez (Angie) of Alice; two sisters, Delfina Perez of Alice and Modesta Serna (Leopoldo) of San Diego; sister in law, Josie Perez of Kingsville; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9 am till 10 am at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice with a rosary being recited a 10 a.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in San Diego. Burial to follow at San Diego Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 13 to May 20, 2020