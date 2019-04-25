|
Manuela T. Sendejo, 79 years of age entered in to eternal rest on April 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 17, 1939 in Orange Grove, Texas to Jose and Dora H. Torres. Manuela dedicated her life to her children and family as a housewife to spread her love throughout all the children and grandchildren. She enjoyed having her family gatherings. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and watching her novelas. Manuela was a women of faith and prayer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Dora H. Torres; one son, David Sendejo; three brothers, Pedro, Ramon, and Cecilio and one sister, Margarita Torres.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years of marriage, Servando Sendejo Sr. of Alice, Texas; four sons, Servando (Priscilla) Sendejo Jr. of Ben Bolt, Juan Sendejo of Alice, Orlando (Angie) Sendejo of Alice, and Armando (Sara) Sendejo of San Antonio, and one daughter, Esperanza "Hope" ( Rey) Galvan of Houston, Texas. Other survivors include one sister, Juana (Isidro) Salinas of Mathis, Texas; 13 grandchildren, Servando (Britini) Sendejo III, Silvestre (Ericka) Sendejo, Juan (Diane) Sendejo Jr., Amy (Eric) Habeck, Jay Michael Fabela, Orlando Sendejo Jr., Mario Sendejo, David Tomas Sendejo, Alejandra Clara Sendejo, Tatiana Adamari Sendejo, Dora Ann Sendejo, Victor Galvan, Vivian Galvan and 5 great grandchildren, Thalia Lynn Sendejo, Evan Sendejo, Gavin Sendejo, Melody Morin and E.J. Habeck.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019