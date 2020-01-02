|
|
Marcelino Manuel "Meme" Garza Jr., 72, passed away January 1, 2020. He was born June 20, 1947 in Alice, Texas to Marcelino Sr. and Manuela Garza. He served in the United States Army. Meme worked in the oilfield industry as a rig supervisor for numerous years. He enjoyed gambling and being out at the ranch. He will forever be remembered for his loving character and his love for the Dallas Cowboys. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcelino Garza Sr. and Manuela Garza; grandmother who raised him, Maria Luera; in laws, Benito Flores Sr. and Susie Morgan Flores.
Meme leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 48 years, Diana Garza of Alice; son, Adrian Manuel (Casandra) Garza of Alice; daughters, Linda Ann (Valentin) Rodriguez and Leticia Garza (fiancé Richard Donahue) of Alice; brothers, Jesus Garza of Alice and Lionel Luera of Kingsville; sisters, Andrea Flores of Alice, Julie Nino of Corpus Christi, Janie (Juan) Suarez of Alice and Nora (Ciro) Zamora also of Alice. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Miranda, Fabian, Drahcir, Victoria, Lilly, Ethan, Collin and Aiden; great grandchildren, Cleo and Suzie; his beloved cat, Milo and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. Family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Benavides, Rey Morgan, Brandon Nino, Christopher Zamora, Gabriel Trevino, and Fabian Uribe.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020