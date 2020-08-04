On August 1, 2020, Margaret Carpenter, 88, passed from this life to be with the Lord. She passed peacefully in her sleep.



Margaret was born in George West, Texas on December 11, 1931. Her parents were Chas Grover Kidd and Freda Hulda Kellner. She was a long time resident of both Alice, Texas and New Braunfels, Texas and was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Sr. in 2001.



Margaret was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She always went about her daily activities with much energy and vitality. She was not one to sit still for long.



Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her younger sister, Evelyn Gomillion, of Dale, TX and her younger brother, Thomas Kidd, of Petus, TX; and her 4 children: Keith Carpenter, Junior and his wife, Becky, of Orange, TX; Charles Carpenter and his wife, Jill, of St. Hedwig, TX; Monna Carpenter-Barin and her husband , Glenn of San Marcos, TX; and Rocky Carpenter and his wife, Kim, of Allen, TX.



Margaret had 5 grandchildren: Paul, Jayne, Layne, Zackary, and Ransom.



A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Business 35, in New Braunfels, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Pastor Jake Fain, of Peace Lutheran Church will lead the prayer service starting at 11:00 AM. Committal services will be held at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery, 2521 Hwy 59 East, Beeville, TX, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers please make all memorial contributions to Peace Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, TX.

