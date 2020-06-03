REALITOS - Margarita Cantu Perez was called to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 surrounded by loving family members at her daughter's home in San Antonio, Texas. She was 90 years old and the last surviving child of Juan N. Cantu and Vicenta Vela Cantu. Margarita was born July 5, 1929 in Tienditas Community, Texas. Margarita was a homemaker while raising her family; she loved to cook and always had something baking to be ready for when company would arrive. She later was employed with the Benavides School District as a Night watch for the Realitos School; and was a caring home provider for several neighbors in her community of Realitos, Texas. Margarita was a strong, independent woman who loved God and her family more than anything in the world. She loved dancing, singing and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed everyone who visited her; she had a special place in her heart for many of her nieces and nephews who would take time to come visit and call her on the telephone. That was her lifeline for many years; she loved keeping in touch with everyone and shared the on-goings of family members and friends. She kept us all up to date on the family events. Even though she was not able to finish school after her mother's passing, her mind was sharp as a whistle; we would all call her for one another's number and was a wiz at mathematics. Margarita and her husband Enrique took in and raised three of their grandchildren like they were their own; Maria A.R. (Javier) Vasquez, Leticia P. (Joe) Aguilar, and Jose Arnoldo (Angela) Perez.
She is preceded in death by her parents Juan N. Cantu and Vicenta Vela Cantu; her husband, Enrique L. Perez; daughter, Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez; her brothers and sisters, and their spouses; and on Friday, May 29, 2020 her great-grandson, Jose Enrique (Joe Henry) Aguilar.
Survivors include three daughters Margarita G. Hernandez of San Antonio, TX, Graciela P. Vasquez of Realitos, TX, Cynthia (Francisco) Arreola of Corpus Christi, TX; three sons Jose Enrique (Hilda) of San Antonio, TX, Leobardo (Marisela) Perez of Realitos, TX, and Arnoldo (Alicia) Perez of Realitos, TX; 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She will indeed be missed by all of us.
We would like to give a Special Thanks to her CNAs who took care of her for the 2 years she was living in San Antonio, with her daughter Margie; Franchesca and Liz, her Nurse Billy from River City Hospice and to NSCL. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You for all your help.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do as well.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home- San Diego. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Realitos, Texas. Burial will follow at the Realitos Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left at www.mauropgarcia.com.
She is preceded in death by her parents Juan N. Cantu and Vicenta Vela Cantu; her husband, Enrique L. Perez; daughter, Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez; her brothers and sisters, and their spouses; and on Friday, May 29, 2020 her great-grandson, Jose Enrique (Joe Henry) Aguilar.
Survivors include three daughters Margarita G. Hernandez of San Antonio, TX, Graciela P. Vasquez of Realitos, TX, Cynthia (Francisco) Arreola of Corpus Christi, TX; three sons Jose Enrique (Hilda) of San Antonio, TX, Leobardo (Marisela) Perez of Realitos, TX, and Arnoldo (Alicia) Perez of Realitos, TX; 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She will indeed be missed by all of us.
We would like to give a Special Thanks to her CNAs who took care of her for the 2 years she was living in San Antonio, with her daughter Margie; Franchesca and Liz, her Nurse Billy from River City Hospice and to NSCL. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You for all your help.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do as well.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home- San Diego. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Realitos, Texas. Burial will follow at the Realitos Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left at www.mauropgarcia.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.