Margarita Gonzalez, 63, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's surrounded by her loving family. Margarita was born on September 10, 1954 in Alice, TX, the daughter of the late Adan & Juanita (Tomaz) Trevino. She was educated in the schools of Texas. Margarita married Arnulfo Gonzalez on April 29, 1970 in Alice, TX. She was a homemaker for many years. Her hobbies included crocheting, sewing, making jewelry, playing pool, Poker, and Bingo, cooking, and most of all spending time with her family & friends.
Margarita was preceded in death by her brother, Jose Martinez, and sister, Alberta Lopez.
Survivors include her husband, Arnulfo Gonzalez of Kenosha; children, Armandina (Gabriel) Olvera of Mexico, AJ (Shelley) Gonzalez of Kenosha, Angela Castillo of TX, Anna Lee Gonzalez of TX; a sister, Gloria Trevino of TX; many grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at New Collins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 19 to Aug. 7, 2019