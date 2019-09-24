Home

Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
600 S Wright St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6041
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
600 S Wright St
Alice, TX 78332
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
600 S Wright St
Alice, TX 78332
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Margarita Perales Obituary
Margarita Perales, 91 years of age, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019 at her residence in Alice, Texas surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker all of her life and raised her entire family. She loved playing chalupa with her family and loved visiting her friends at Mi Familia Adult Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and a friend to everyone. She is preceded in death by her husbands Camilo Lopez and Jose Gonzalez and brother Esiquio Mireles. Survivors include: one son David Reyes Perales of Laredo, and two daughters Ventura Lopez of Nuevo Laredo and San Juanita Gamez of Alice one brother Lucio Mireles of Laredo, three sisters Maria Mireles of Nuevo Laredo, Florentina Morales and Constantina Mireles both of Laredo, 15 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday Sept. 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-Alice with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery No. 2. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, 2019
