RIOS - Margarita R. Vera, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Corpus Christi hospital. She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on March 9, 1945 to her parents, Bernardo Rodriguez de Roman and Maria Heroina Saunders. She was a graduate of Hebbronville High School, class of 1963. Margarita worked as a tax assessor collector for Jim Hogg county for several years after retiring she managed Circle C in Hebbronville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernardo Rodriguez de Roman and Maria Heronina Saunders; sister, Judith Ann Robideau; mother-in-law, Rita Mendiola Vera; sisters-in-law, Argelia Vera and Adriana V. Galvan.
Margarita is survived by her husband of 32 years of marriage, Abiud Mendiola "A.B." Vera of Rios, Texas; two sons, Juan Rafael (Sylvia ) Alaniz of Del Rio, Texas; Abiud Arnoldo Vera of Rios, Texas; one daughter, Rita Marie Vera (Carlos Benavides) of Rios, Texas; four brothers, Isaias Rodriguez, Victor (Becky) Santiago, Tony (Nancy) Flores, Raymond († Evelyn) Robideau; one sister, Regina (Stephen) Jacks; five grandchildren, Brianna Nicole Alaniz, Alexia Monet Alaniz, Cayla Oceana Alaniz, Deynira Denae Santos, and Demi Danali Santos; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm. to 5:00 pm. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Memorial Service to be held at 5:00 p.m. that evening with Brother Hector Lugo, officiating. Services will concluded that evening.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 17 to June 24, 2019