Maria Alma Saenz, age 50, passed away May 19, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born April 28, 1970 in Mathis, Texas to Ramona Zapata. Alma, as many knew her, began working as a home provider and as a homemaker. She later worked for the Alice Independent School District as a custodian for many years until her illness. Alma enjoyed playing loteria, chalupa, bingo and dominos. She also enjoyed cooking for everyone and dancing despite her pain. Alma was known to many for her joking character and her unconditional love for her daughter, which she supported in many ways including as a parent volunteer with Alice Independent School District throughout her daughter's complete school years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ramona Z. Lara; brothers, Simon Salinas and Luis Martinka.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Billy Joe Saenz; daughter, Elisa Ramona Saenz; father, Edubijes Lara Jr.; siblings, Elva (Rudy) Rios, Beatriz Salinas, Melba (Ricardo) Rubalcaba, Lyra Hildreth, Ricky Salinas, Michael Zapata, Connie (Manuel) Estrada, Belinda (Alonzo) Valdez, Patricio (Cynthia) Mata, Luz Hernandez, Janie (Annabelle) Hernandez, Isabel (Javier) Saenz, Lorenzo (Annabel) Hernandez, Jose Hernandez, Maggie (Hector) Chapa and Javier (Belinda) Hernandez; seven godchildren; numerous cousins, friends, and many nieces and nephews she helped raised like her own children.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Salinas, Michael San Miguel Ricky Rubalcaba, Joey Estrada, Marco Cabrales, Simon Salinas Jr., Benito Salinas, Francisco Muratalla, Hector Nacianceno, and Fernando Vega.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 20 to May 27, 2020