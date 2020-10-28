A life that can be best characterized by what she has left behind has found an ending on the night of October 26, 2020. Maria Ana Benavides, after 91 years, has reached peace and embarked on her new journey to eternal rest and into the arms of Jesus Christ.

Ana's life was a symphony of high and low notes, but the melody never changed. Through her life she kept a steady beat. She buried three of her children, Daniel Benavides, Adolfo Figueroa, and Anna Perez. She endured the loss of her grandsons, John Benavides, Ruben (Ben) Perez Jr., Ruben (RJ) Flores Jr and one Great- great granddaughter Kaitlynn J. Figueroa. She held the hand of her husband, Simon Benavides, until his final breaths on earth. She fought, and won, an exhausting battle with breast cancer at the age of 83. Through it all, she remained the rock, the jewel, the matriarch of the family. She stayed grounded, smiled, and reminded us all that it would all be okay.

The truth is her impact on this earth cannot be adequately traced. With a legacy of 7 living children, 26 grandchildren 53 great-grandchildren and 4 Great- great grandchildren, it would be impossible to adequately measure the impact Ana has had. Each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild carries a unique personality trait that is owed to the life of Ana. She displayed grace every time she smiled and said she was okay, even when she wasn't. She displayed unconditional love each time she accepted each one of us with open arms and zero judgment. She demonstrated kindness, every single time, even when her body was so exhausted, that she showed up to a birthday party, Christmas gatherings, or a graduation. Through her love of books, she inspired a thirst and appreciation of knowledge in us. And she displayed humility, for all the things she has done behind closed doors for us.

Ana's 91 years here will be etched into our hearts for eternity. She serves as a reminder that through resilience, through love, through hope and through faith, the strongest of families can be built. Her devotion to the Catholic faith inspired her to support all in their religious journey. From attending baptisms, first communions, and all other Catholic milestones, she proved to be the driving force behind the faith of her family.

In typical fashion, she left in the night gracefully, she left with poise, and she left a smile on all of our faces and everlasting warmth in our hearts. We will look to her collection of dolls when we need a reminder to always stay a kid at heart and to find joy in the little things, just as she did when she would unwrap a gift. We imagine that she will walk into the afterlife and receive the same reception that we received when we walked into her house, with smiles, with laughs, and with love.

Survivors include four sons, Felix (Consuelo) Benavides of Alice, Texas, Simon (Becky) Benavides of Waller, Texas, Martin (Elsa) Benavides of Bishop, Texas, and Victor (Annette) Benavides of Alice, Texas. Three daughters Emilia Flores of Alice, Texas, Lisa (Chris) Abshire of Alice, Texas, and Christina (Eleazar) Villegas of Alice, Texas, one brother Isidro (Cathy) Lopez of Wisconsin, one son in law Ruben Perez Sr. of Alice, Texas and one daughter in law Mary Lou Figueroa of Alice, Texas, 26 Grandchildren, 53 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Family will be recieving friends and relatives at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday October 30, 2020 at 9:30 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.



Rosas Funeral home entrusted with arrangements



